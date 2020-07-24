Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 4,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

