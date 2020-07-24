Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

