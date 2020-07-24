Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

