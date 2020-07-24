100 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,269.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

