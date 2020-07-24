Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,269.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

