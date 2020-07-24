Price Wealth LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

