Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

