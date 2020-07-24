New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.17 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of HP worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 409.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Longbow Research cut their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.