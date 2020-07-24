Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,758 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,066.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,042.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

