New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

