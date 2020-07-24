Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 513,885 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

NYSE:RF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 513,885 Regions Financial Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 513,885 Regions Financial Corp
Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc
Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,271 Shares of Williams Companies Inc
New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,271 Shares of Williams Companies Inc
Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $270,000 Investment in SYSCO Co.
Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $270,000 Investment in SYSCO Co.
Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA
Clorox Co Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Clorox Co Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report