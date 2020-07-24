Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 513,885 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

NYSE:RF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

