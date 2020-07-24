Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NYSE GPN opened at $174.99 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.