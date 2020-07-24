New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,271 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Williams Companies worth $30,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

