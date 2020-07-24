Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 181.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 89.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.