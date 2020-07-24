Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $227.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

