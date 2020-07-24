New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $53,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

