New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of D. R. Horton worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $405,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $233,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

