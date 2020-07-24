New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,456 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 455.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.94.

HSY stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.