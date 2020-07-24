Apella Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.