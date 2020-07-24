Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.