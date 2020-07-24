Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

