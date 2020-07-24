DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

