Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 2,589 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

