SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

