TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $177.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

