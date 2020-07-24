Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

