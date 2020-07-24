Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.