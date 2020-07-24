Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

