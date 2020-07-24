Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.79 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Shares of LEA opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

