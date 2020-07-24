Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.