Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,822,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,418 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

