Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $36,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,452,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 406,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.