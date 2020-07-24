New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $39,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

