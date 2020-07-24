Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,219 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Carnival worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $456,856,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after purchasing an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carnival by 24.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

