Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

