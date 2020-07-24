Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 811,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 3,741,601 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

