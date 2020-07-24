Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 101.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,508,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,604,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

O opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.