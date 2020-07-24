Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

