Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,149 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

