New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,091 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $27,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

