Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Forward Air worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 99.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forward Air by 194.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $50.25 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.