Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 22,797 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clorox by 121.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $227.84 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

