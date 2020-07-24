Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 882.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.62 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

