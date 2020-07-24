HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HP by 170.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in HP by 18.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

