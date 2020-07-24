Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.