Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

