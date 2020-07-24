Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

