Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 155,832 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $259.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day moving average is $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.68.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.