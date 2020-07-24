Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 203,892 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 203,892 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of D. R. Horton worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.