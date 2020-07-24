Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99,655 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

